March 15, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

UK fraud office closes probe into forex market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s fraud investigators have closed their investigation into possible fraud in the foreign exchange market, saying they have insufficient evidence to prosecute.

The investigation by the Serious Fraud Office began in July 2014 after material was passed to it by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority.

“This decision follows a thorough and independent investigation lasting over one and a half years and involving in excess of half a million documents,” the SFO said on Tuesday in a statement on its website.

“The SFO has concluded, based on the information and material we have obtained, that there is insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction,” the SFO said.

The SFO said it continues to liaise with the U.S. Dept. Of Justice over their ongoing investigation.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
