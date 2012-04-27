UK's head of Serious Fraud to step up crime fight-FT

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - David Green, the incoming director of Britain’s Serious Fraud Office, said in a newspaper interview published on Friday that he intends to step up the regulator’s crime-fighting strategy.

Green outlined his intention to investigate “significant strategic targets” and revamp the agency that has been criticised for its perceived failures in the last few years.

“I would like to look to rebalance the relationship between prosecution and civil settlement. We are primarily a crime-fighting agency, and we’ve got to remember that,” Green said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“White-collar crooks are crooks. Crooks are crooks - no matter what colour their collar is,” he is quoted as saying.

Commenting on the publication of a consultation paper due this summer on US-style deferred prosecution agreements (DPA), which could lead to legislating, Green said he was “100 percent in favour” of the mechanism.

DPAs would see a company admit wrongdoing and pay a fine in exchange for the SFO postponing criminal proceedings, thus enabling the company to stay on public sector tender lists.

“I don’t want the SFO to be mired in cases that aren’t top-end fraud... We need to constantly improve the quality of our work, and constantly improve case-development mechanisms,” Green is cited as saying. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Sandra Maler)