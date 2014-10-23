FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK fraud prosecutor seeks extra 26.5 million pounds for big cases
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 23, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

UK fraud prosecutor seeks extra 26.5 million pounds for big cases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s leading prosecutor, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), has asked its government paymasters for an extra 26.5 million pounds ($42.4 million) to help fund complex investigations, such as alleged financial benchmark manipulation and corruption cases.

The agency, which nine months ago sought another 19 million pounds to bolster investigations such as the Libor (London interbank offered rate) benchmark fixing probe and an inquiry into Barclays’ fundraising from Qatar, had been expected to seek extra funding this financial year too.

The SFO can request so-called “blockbuster funding” to beef up a meagre annual budget of 35.2 million pounds -- far below the budget of some regional police forces -- if the costs of extra lawyers and investigators for specific cases exceed a percentage of its budget.

“Parliamentary approval for additional resources of 26.5 million pounds will be sought in a supplementary estimate for the Serious Fraud Office,” said Solicitor General Robert Buckland, a government lawyer, in a written ministerial statement published on Thursday.

1 US dollar = 0.6246 British pound Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.