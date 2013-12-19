FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog fines EY over audit of Christmas club
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 10:05 AM / 4 years ago

UK watchdog fines EY over audit of Christmas club

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog has fined EY 750,000 pounds for failing to meet required standards in its auditing of Christmas savings club Farepak Food and Gifts.

Farepak ceased trading in October 2006 owing 37 million pounds to 120,000 customers that had put money into the club as a way of spreading the cost of Christmas over many months.

The Financial Reporting Council was also formally reprimanded EY and ordered it to pay 425,000 pounds in costs.

Alan Flitcroft, who carried out the audit for EY, was fined 50,000 pounds and also reprimanded.

“The result in this case underlines the FRC’s commitment to promote public confidence and ensure the accountancy profession has proper regard for the technical and professional standards expected of members,” FRC executive director of conduct Paul George said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.