Arrests made in FSA insider dealing probe
January 22, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Arrests made in FSA insider dealing probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator said on Tuesday that police had arrested and were questioning five people as part of an investigation into insider dealing and market abuse.

Search warrants had been carried out in London, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Yorkshire, with two men and three women arrested, the Financial Services Authority said.

The arrests were not linked to any other insider dealing probe and no charges had yet been made, it added. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien; editing by Kate Holton)

