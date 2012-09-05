UPDATE 1-UK watchdog to look into petrol pump pricing

* Office of Fair Trading launches fact-finding exercise

* Seeks views on whether pump prices fairly reflect cost

* To report its findings in January 2013

By Rosalba O‘Brien and Simon Falush

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s consumer affairs watchdog is looking into petrol pump pricing in a sign that authorities are becoming increasingly worried about near record high fuel costs in a country grappling with economic recession.

The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said on Wednesday it was launching a “fact-finding exercise,” seeking information from industry and consumer groups on whether prices paid at the pump were a fair reflection of underlying costs.

It also wants to know whether concerns about price co-ordination and the structure of road fuels markets identified by other national competition authorities are relevant to Britain.

British governments are acutely sensitive to criticism about high fuel prices after a wave of protests in 2000 led by lorry drivers and farmers caused widespread disruption to supplies, with knock-on effects for consumers, firms and public services.

Complaints have been ratcheting up recently as Britain languishes in a double-dip economic recession.

The Sun, the best-selling newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, has been running a ‘Keep it down’ campaign in relation to pump prices.

In May, it also ran an interview with then-transport minister Justine Greening in which she said petrol companies had to pass price cuts onto motorists or face government action.

Leading petrol retailers in Britain include BP, ExxonMobil, and Shell, as well as supermarkets like Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

“We have ... decided to take a broad based look at this sector, to provide an opportunity for people to share their concerns and evidence with us,” said Claire Hart, director of the OFT’s Services, Infrastructure and Public Markets Group.

“This will help us determine whether claims about competition problems are well-founded and whether any further action is warranted.”

The OFT said it would report its findings in January 2013 and then, if it believes there might be a case, it could investigate further to see if the issue needs to be referred to the Competition Commission, or take enforcement action such as fines or a requirement that companies change their behaviour.

INTERNATIONAL ACTION

As well as concerns that pump prices are not reflecting movements in the price of crude oil, complaints have surfaced over the possible manipulation of oil price reporting itself.

Last month, the EU Commission proposed criminalising the manipulation of commodity benchmarks like Brent crude oil after a scandal over rigging of the Libor interbank lending rate.

The OFT said it would also look into whether supermarket practices, such as “loss leading” where petrol is sold at a loss in order to attract shoppers into stores, make it hard for independent retailers to compete.

The watchdog cited similar recent and ongoing investigations over petrol prices in Australia, Spain and Germany.

Last month, Spain’s competition body urged reforms to the sector to reduce barriers to entry and allow the expansion of petrol retail operators.

In April, the German cartel office started a probe into the dominance of the oil multinationals at petrol pumps after independent operators complained of unfair pricing strategies.

The German government has proposed a real-time database that would monitor the purchase and selling prices of petrol and diesel, and enable drivers to see on their satnavs which station had the cheapest prices. The big petrol firms have criticized the scheme, saying it would not lead to lower prices.

Lobby group FairFuelUK welcomed the OFT investigation, saying: “We want full disclosure to make sure pump prices in this country are fair, reasonable and, most importantly, go down quickly when the price of crude falls.”

In a sign of the price pressures facing petrol stations, refining margins for gasoline hit their highest in four years, while Brent crude oil prices are near all-time highs in pound and euro terms.