UK union rules out Easter fuel delivery strike

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - British union leaders said on Friday that fuel tanker drivers would not strike over Easter to allow more time to focus on talks aimed at resolving a dispute that threatens to disrupt fuel supplies.

“We will not be calling Easter strike action as we focus on substantive talks,” said Unite Assistant General Secretary Diana Holland. “We do still retain the right to call strike action for after Easter should those talks break down.”

Fears about a strike have led to long queues at some petrol stations and to criticism of the government’s handling of the situation. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths)