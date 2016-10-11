Fujitsu says British job losses not connected to Brexit vote

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A decision by Japanese electronics company Fujitsu to cut 1,800 jobs in Britain is not linked to the country's vote to leave the European Union, it said on Tuesday.

Japanese companies had been vocal in the run-up to Britain's referendum on EU membership, warning that a vote to leave could damage jobs and prospects in the country.

But the firm said on Tuesday a transformation programme being introduced was not just focused on Britain and would affect operations across the whole of its Europe, Middle East, India and Africa unit.

"These changes are in no way linked to the decision by the UK to leave the EU," it said in a statement. "Fujitsu is committed to the UK and is confident in the continued growth of the UK economy." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)