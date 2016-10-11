FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Fujitsu to cut 1,800 jobs in Britain under transformation plan
October 11, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Japan's Fujitsu to cut 1,800 jobs in Britain under transformation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Fujitsu Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to cut 1,800 jobs in Britain as part of a transformation programme to realign the firm to make it more competitive.

Japanese companies had been vocal in the run-up to Britain's referendum on EU membership, warning that a vote to leave could damage jobs and prospects in the country.

The company released a short statement on Tuesday saying the job cuts were linked to plans to streamline its operations. No further comment was immediately available.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
