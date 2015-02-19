FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-FCA should focus on transparency in the fund industry - business group
February 19, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-FCA should focus on transparency in the fund industry - business group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in quote from statement in paragraph four)

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Institute of Directors called on the financial markets regulator to seek greater transparency in the fund management industry, including clarity over pay, fees and stewardship.

The call came in a statement in which the business group welcomed Thursday’s news from the Financial Conduct Authority that it was launching a review into investment and corporate banking in the UK.

“We believe that the FCA should prioritise looking at the fund management industry. There are many reasons to be proud of the UK’s fund management sector, but a centre piece of reform in fund management has to be greater transparency,” Oliver Parry, the IoD’s senior corporate governance adviser, said.

“Greater clarity is required about their pay, fees, trading activity and perhaps most pertinent, their commitment to stewardship and their voting record.”

The FCA said on Thursday it also intends to open a competition probe into the asset management sector but at a future date. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)

