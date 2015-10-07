FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK fund trade body says CEO to step down with immediate effect
October 7, 2015

UK fund trade body says CEO to step down with immediate effect

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the Investment Association, Daniel Godfrey, is to step down with immediate effect, the UK fund industry trade body said in a statement on Wednesday.

He will be replaced by Guy Sears, currently Director, Risk, Compliance and Legal, on an interim basis, the group said, adding a search for a permanent replacement was underway.

The group, whose members collectively manage more than 5.5 trillion pounds ($8.42 trillion) in assets, gave no reason for his departure and a spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.6534 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop)

