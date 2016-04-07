UPDATE 2-UK watchdog tells asset managers to be clear on strategy

* UK asset management industry second biggest in world

* Industry urged to make sure communicates well

* Actively managed funds charge higher fees (Adds industry reaction)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Some asset managers have been failing to tell investors they have been following a stock benchmark rather than managing their money more actively, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.

The FCA was reporting findings of a review it started last year to assess if UK investment funds are being operated in line with investors’ expectations.

It looked at 19 asset managers and 23 funds that say they actively select stocks, as opposed to tracking a benchmark like the FTSE 100 index of UK blue chips.

Actively managed funds charge higher fees than trackers and the issue of cost has become a hot topic as the government wants people to save more for their retirement and regulators look at value for money in the sector.

“Firms are generally managing funds as they say they will,” said Megan Butler, the FCA’s director of investment supervision. “However, the industry needs to consider how it communicates when funds are linked to financial benchmarks.”

Asset managers in Britain manage over 5.5 trillion pounds ($7.75 trillion) on behalf of customers, making it the second largest such centre in the world after the United States.

The watchdog found examples of unclear product descriptions and inadequate governance or oversight.

Some funds were failing to explain properly that their strategy was not totally active, but partly based on following a benchmark.

One fund also said it would be investing in shares but a significant proportion of its assets was in government bonds and cash for more than a year.

The FCA looked for “closet tracking” or when a fund describes itself as being actively managed but tracks an index to a significant extent.

“We found that three actively managed equity funds in our sample were following enhanced index strategies without adequately disclosing this,” the FCA said.

“Funds with benchmark-related strategies must disclose the benchmark and, for active funds, the degree of freedom the fund manager has relative to the benchmark,” it added.

The watchdog said it has already told some funds to make improvements for the most significant risks it uncovered.

The Investment Association, which represent top funds in Britain, said it was pleased the FCA has recognised that most funds have high standards.

“The industry will continue to work closely with regulators and distributors to ensure that disclosure standards and investor expectations are met across the retail market,” the IA said in a statement.

The European Union’s securities watchdog ESMA is looking at what action to take after finding that up to 15 percent of actively managed funds may be misleading investors by covertly tracking an index. ($1 = 0.7101 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely and Keith Weir)