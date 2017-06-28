(Adds more detail)
LONDON, June 28 Britain's markets watchdog
proposed on Wednesday a suite of changes to the 7 trillion pound
($8.97 trillion) asset management industry in order to improve
transparency and value for money for customers.
In a long-awaited report, the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) said it proposed to strengthen the duty of fund managers
to act in the best interests of investors, and require fund
managers to appoint at least two independent directors to their
board.
It also said it still supported the disclosure of a single,
all-in fee for investors, the most controversial of the ideas
proposed last November when it launched the initial review, but
would consult further on the issue later in the year.
"We have listened carefully to the feedback we received in
response to our report last November," FCA Chief Executive
Andrew Bailey said in a statement.
"We have put together a comprehensive package of reforms
that will make competition work better and help both retail and
institutional investors to make their money work well for them."
It stopped short of an immediate referral to Britain's
competition authority of the market for institutional advice,
but recommended the government considered bringing investment
consultants under the remit of the FCA.
The FCA's November consultation paper raised hackles in the
industry after it criticised asset managers for making hefty
profits, and the watchdog said confirmed its findings in
Wednesday's final report.
"This found that price competition is weak in a number of
areas of the industry," the FCA said.
"Despite a large number of firms operating in the market,
the FCA's analysis found evidence of sustained, high profits
over a number of years."
The FCA said it also found that investors are not always
clear what the objectives of funds are, and fund performance is
not always reported against an appropriate benchmark.
It said it will launch a market study into investment
platforms which offer a range of funds online.
The implementation of the "remedies" will take place in a
number of stages.
The FCA has published a consultation paper, focussing on the
remedies related to governance and technical changes to promote
fairness for investors,. The FCA has also published the
consultation on rejecting the undertakings in lieu today.
($1 = 0.7804 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Simon Jessop)