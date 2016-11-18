FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog says too little competition in asset management sector
November 18, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

UK watchdog says too little competition in asset management sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator said price competition in the asset management sector is weak and profits high, proposing a "significant" package of remedies to improve competition.

The Financial Conduct Authority was publishing the interim findings from its review into whether Britain's 7 trillion pound ($8.7 trillion) asset management sector gives investors value for money.

"We want asset managers to ensure investors receive value for money through pursuing energetically their duty to act in their customers' best interests," FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

Despite a large number of firms operating in the market the asset management sector as a whole has enjoyed sustained, high profits over a number of years, the FCA said.

$1 = 0.8071 pounds Reporting by Huw Jones and Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

