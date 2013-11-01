FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

BBC DJ arrested in sex abuse inquiry - BBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Radio presenter Paul Gambaccini was arrested on Tuesday as part of a wider inquiry into alleged child sexual exploitation, his spokesman told the British Broadcasing Corporation (BBC) on Friday.

U.S.-born Gambaccini, 64, who presents music radio shows for the state-funded BBC, denied the allegations.

Gambaccini is the 15th person arrested as part of an investigation prompted by revelations the late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile was a prolific child sex abuser. The scandal has involved a number of celebrities and forced the former head of the BBC to resign.

“Mr Gambaccini was interviewed by Operation Yewtree officers about historic allegations. He answered their questions and was co-operative. He denied all allegations,” Gambaccini’s spokesman was quoted by the BBC as saying.

A BBC spokesperson said that Gambaccini had decided not to present his regular radio programme for the coming weeks.

Former BBC radio presenter Dave Lee Travis, 68, pleaded not guilty to 15 sex crimes earlier this month. (Reporting By Christine Murray)

