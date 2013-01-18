FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-UK Britannia gas field shut down
January 18, 2013 / 11:39 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-UK Britannia gas field shut down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Chevron corrected its statement to say gas production at Britannia has stopped)

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - An unplanned outage on Jan. 16 at the Britannia gas field in the North Sea has halted gas production and assessments are ongoing to establish what caused the outage, the operators said on Friday.

“An incident took place on the Britannia platform at approximately 2100 hours on Wednesday 16 January (...) The platform was shut down following the incident as a precaution,” operators Chevron and ConocoPhillips said in a statement.

They did not clarify what the incident was and added that investigations were ongoing.

The field usually produces between 6.5 million and 6.8 million cubic metres of gas per day and also produces condensate that is delivered through the Forties pipeline.

Gas is pumped through the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) facility to St. Fergus in Scotland. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)

