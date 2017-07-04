(Adds detail, context)
LONDON, July 4 British gas distribution business
Cadent has agreed to refund 54 million pounds ($70 million) of
price control allowances to regulator Ofgem because the company
will no longer be making some investments in its central London
gas network.
Cadent, formerly National Grid Gas Distribution, owns
the gas distribution networks in north London, central England,
the east of England and northwest England. It was renamed in May
following the sale by National Grid of the majority stake in
its gas distribution business to a consortium.
Ofgem sets price controls for Britain’s energy network
companies. The controls set the amount of money that can be
earned by the companies that operate Britain's network operators
over a set period of time. The firms recover their allowed
revenues by charging suppliers, which in turn pass on the costs
to customers.
The price controls run until 2021 and aim to encourage the
network companies to spend money on upgrading and maintaining
Britain's electricity network.
Ofgem said on Tuesday it had decided to reduce Cadent's
allowances by 54 million pounds. This is in addition to a 185
million pound reduction in National Grid's allowances
which has already been announced.
"As part of today’s decision Ofgem has also decided to delay
the allowances that National Grid and Scottish Power will
receive for building the Western HVDC link, a subsea electricity
cable linking Hunterston in Scotland with Deeside in North
Wales," it said in a statement.
"This is because the completion of the cable has been
delayed until 2017-18 due to cable manufacturing problems," it
added.
($1 = 0.7721 pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)