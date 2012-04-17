UK Elgin gas leak to cut supply this summer-Nat Grid

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy network operator National Grid expects a gas supply loss of up to 2.3 billion cubic metres from a gas leak at Total’s Elgin platform in the North Sea, the grid operator said on Tuesday.

“The impact of the Elgin gas leak is uncertain but may result in displacement of up to 2.3 bcm,” the grid operator said in its summer 2012 outlook report.

Gas output from the Elgin and neighbouring Franklin and Shearwater fields has been cut since late March, when a gas leak forced the evacuation and shutdown of the facilities.

National Grid said the loss of production would be most likely balanced out by additional output from other fields or higher imports from Norway.