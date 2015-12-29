UK GAS-Prices jump for next week on colder weather forecast

* Gas prices for next week jump over 8 percent

* Colder weather forecasts to firm up demand

Dec 29 (Reuters) - British gas prices for working days next week jumped more than eight percent on Tuesday as forecasters predicted colder temperatures that should rekindle demand for the heating fuel.

By contrast spot gas contracts had not yet shown signs of having traded, although conditions looked bearish, with the country struggling to cope with an oversupply of gas supplies.

Gas for working days next week rose 2.55 pence per therm, or 8.31 percent, to 33.25 p/therm by 0811 GMT, driven by colder weather forecasts for the period.

“[The forecast provides] a very different picture to what we were seeing before Christmas,” a trader at a top European utility said, referring to consistently mild outlooks weighing on demand and prices.

Local distribution zone consumption forecasts for next week are seen up by 30-40 million cubic metres/day (mcm) of gas, compared with before Christmas, according to analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

On the spot market, no contracts had yet traded, although Britain’s transmission network was oversupplied by 16.2 mcm, with demand pegged at 225.2 mcm/day, according to National Grid data.

Flows through Norway’s main export route to Britain through the Langeled pipeline were at 60 mcm, compared with 35 mcm/day during the Christmas break.

In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub was 0.28 euros higher at 14.70 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday.

In Europe’s carbon market, the benchmark EU Allowance (EUA) were unchanged at 8.38 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan, Editing by Louise Heavens)