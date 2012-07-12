FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centrica's S.Morecambe flow cut by technical issue
July 12, 2012 / 7:32 AM / 5 years ago

Centrica's S.Morecambe flow cut by technical issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Gas production at Centrica’s South Morecambe field in the Irish Sea was reduced on Thursday due to a technical issue, the company said.

The unplanned outage started at 0600 GMT on Thursday, Centrica said in a market message, but did not specify by how much production was reduced or when it would resume.

South Morecambe pumps 5.35 million cubic metres of gas per day to Centrica’s Barrow gas terminal.

Gas flow from the terminal was choppy overnight but gas was still flowing from the facility on Thursday morning, National Grid data showed.

