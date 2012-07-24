FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Planned UK gas storage facilities
#Energy
July 24, 2012

TABLE-Planned UK gas storage facilities

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Britain has less gas storage capacity, relative to its annual
demand of around 80 billion cubic metres, than other major European gas consumers.
    A decline in Britain's gas output and increasing demand from gas-fired power plants means
the UK will become ever more reliant on imports, which could leave it vulnerable to supply
shocks unless it can store more gas.
    A series of gas storage projects have been approved and are being developed, but financing
problems and shrinking spreads between summer and winter gas prices have put many plans on hold.
    Below is a table of existing and planned gas storage facilities in Britain:  
    
 EXISTING FACILITIES                                               
 -------------------                                               
 NAME             OPERATOR            SPACE           FLOW RATE    
                                      (bcm)              (mcm/d)   
 Rough            Centrica            3.30            43           
 Hornsea          SSE                 0.30            18           
 Hatfield Moor    Scottish Power      0.10            2            
 Holehouse Farm   EDF Energy          0.10            8            
 Humbly Grove     Star Energy         0.30            7            
 Aldbrough        SSE/Statoil         0.17 (6 of 9    40 (full operations)
                                      caverns)        
 Holford          E.ON                0.06 (3 of 8    22 (full operations)
                                      caverns)        
 LNG              National Grid       0.18            32           
                                                                   
                                                                   
 UNDER CONSTRUCTION                                                
 ------------------                                                
 NAME             OPERATOR            SPACE (bcm)     START DATE   
 Aldbrough        SSE/Statoil         0.16 expansion  By summer 2012
 Holford          E.ON                0.16            Early 2013
 Stublach         Storengy UK (GDF)   0.40            First 2 caverns winter
                                                      2013; all 20 caverns in
                                                      2018
 Hill Top Farm    EDF Energy          0.10            First two caverns late
                                                      2012, all 10 caverns by
                                                      2017
                                                                   
                                                                   
 IN PLANNING                                                       
 -----------                                                       
 NAME             OPERATOR            SPACE           PLANNING     STATUS
                                                      APPROVAL     
 Preesall         Halite Energy       0.60            Submitted    2016
 Portland         InfraStrata         1.00            Unknown      Delayed to
                                                                   after 2016
 Caythorpe        Centrica            0.20            Feb 2008     On hold
 Aldbrough II     SSE/Statoil         0.42            May 2007     On hold
 Whitehill Farm   E.ON                0.40            Oct 2007     FID not before
                                                                   2013, seeking
                                                                   partners
 Gateway Storage  Stag Energy         1.50            Nov 2008     On hold
 Bains            Centrica            0.50            June 2009    Cancelled
 Baird            Centrica            1.70            Summer 2009  On hold
 King Street      NPL                 0.20            Jan 2010     For sale
 Saltfleetby      Wingas              0.70-0.80       Sept 2010    On review, FID
                                                                   in 2012
 Deborah          ENI                 4.6             Oct 2010     Seeking
                                                                   partners
 Hatfield West    Scottish Power      0.04            2011         In planning
 Albury 1         Star Energy         0.2             n/a          Cancelled to
                                                                   transform into
                                                                   small LNG
                                                                   storage
 Albury II        Star Energy         0.7             n/a          Cancelled to
                                                                   transform into
                                                                   small LNG
                                                                   storage
 Gateway II       Stag Energy         1.5             No           On hold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.