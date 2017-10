LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Theddlethorpe gas terminal, owned by ConocoPhillips, shut down on Tuesday afternoon for an unplanned outage, but production was expected to resume before 0600 GMT on Wednesday, the operator said.

“Unplanned outage. Production expected to resume this gas day,” ConocoPhillips said in a status report about its Theddlethorpe terminal.

The outage started at 1410 GMT on Tuesday.