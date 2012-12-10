FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Theddlethorpe gas terminal shut for longer-operator
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

UK Theddlethorpe gas terminal shut for longer-operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gas flow through Britain’s Theddlethorpe terminal will remain shut down for several more days, operator ConocoPhillips said on Monday, after an unplanned outage closed the facility on Dec. 1.

“Production through the system remains shut down due to a lack of blend gas and minimum flow requirements at Theddlethorpe,” a spokeswoman said, while a market message updated on Monday said the outage would last “several more days.”

The Theddlethorpe terminal on the east coast of Britain receives gas from the so-called Lincolnshire Offshore Gas Gathering System (LOGGS) facility which collects gas from North Sea fields, blends it and sends it to the mainland via a 36-inch pipeline.

Gas flows through Theddlethorpe vary between 9.5-10.7 million cubic metres per day.

The LOGGS complex experienced an unplanned outage on Nov. 30, consequently shutting down the receiving terminal.

“Work is ongoing to restore production from LOGGS,” the spokeswoman said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.