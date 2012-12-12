FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Theddlethorpe gas terminal could reopen by weekend-operator
December 12, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

UK Theddlethorpe gas terminal could reopen by weekend-operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gas production at ConocoPhillips’ Theddlethorpe terminal in Britain could be restored by the weekend if system testing following an unplanned outage is successful, the company said on Wednesday.

“System testing is ongoing and may be finished on Thursday 13 Dec. If the testing is successful, production could be restored by the weekend,” the company said in a market message.

The Theddlethorpe terminal on the east coast of Britain receives gas from the so-called Lincolnshire Offshore Gas Gathering System (LOGGS) facility which collects gas from North Sea fields, blends it and sends it to the mainland via a 36-inch pipeline.

The LOGGS complex experienced an unplanned outage on Nov. 30, consequently shutting down the receiving terminal.

Gas flows through Theddlethorpe vary between 9.5-10.7 million cubic metres per day.

