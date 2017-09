LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said its Theddlethorpe gas terminal in Britain will resume service on July 19 from 0800 BST (0700 GMT), after an unplanned outage.

The firm said the terminal was in an unplanned outage of around 10 million cubic metres a day on Wednesday, after extending a planned outage to July 16 earlier this week.