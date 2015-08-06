Britain's winter gas cheap, but more hand to mouth

* Winter gas prices at record lows

* Prices exposed to spikes as storage refill delayed

* LNG faces hurdles to reach Europe

By Nina Chestney and Oleg Vukmanovic

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British industry will enjoy record low wholesale gas prices this winter but a relaxed view on stocks could mean they spike if hard weather returns after two mild years, or if supply problems flare up.

The knock-on effect of falling crude oil prices is delaying critical inventory restocking ahead of the peak demand season, as buyers seeing prices coming lower are in no hurry.

Wholesale gas prices for this winter have fallen 40 percent in eight months amid a sell-off in global crude oil markets to which seasonal British gas contracts are indirectly linked.

Low crude prices have triggered a surge in gas deliveries into Europe from Russia and Algeria whose piped supplies are oil-indexed, making them cheaper than the cost of gas traded on Europe’s hub markets.

However, Russian gas prices are expected to bottom out in September which could see exports hitting fresh highs, so utilities across Britain and the Continent have been holding off refilling depleted stored gas reserves until prices fully unravel.

Typically, traders buy gas to inject into storage in the summer months. Delays to that pattern raise the risk that storage facilities will not be refilled in time for winter, traders and analysts said.

The situation could be exacerbated if Ukraine boosts its gas purchases from north-west Europe to refill its own depleted storage sites before the official start of the winter gas season in October.

“Ukraine wants to have 19 bcm in storage by the end of the summer but it doesn’t have the money to buy that gas. The probable outcome is it will have around 14 bcm. They could probably get through most winters with that amount but if it is cold they will struggle and look for gas from western Europe,” said Trevor Sikorski, analyst at London-based consultancy Energy Aspects.

“We forecast the seasonal ramp in prices could go as high as 53 pence/therm (peak winter weather prices),” he said, from around 45 pence currently.

Price spikes in the wholesale gas market, if prolonged, can have a knock-on effect on retail gas prices for households.

SUPPLY FLEXIBILITY

Dutch officials in June ordered a further capping of gas production from Europe’s biggest gas field at Groningen, tightening the supply outlook for Britain which imports some gas from the Netherlands.

Last week’s unprecedented move by Gazprom to auction an additional 3.24 million cubic metres of gas for winter largely countered concerns over Dutch-related supply shortages, traders said, but there is a possibility the Netherlands could cap production further in January.

British utility Centrica also signed deals with Gazprom and Norway’s Statoil in May for more gas deliveries.

British and European gas storage levels are currently 53 percent and 30 percent below last year levels, respectively, partly due to a heavy period of Norwegian maintenance restricting output this summer.

Demand for gas from power generators could be higher than usual this winter due to the UK’s increased carbon price floor, which could discourage power producers from buying coal after the summer, purchasing gas instead.

“Spikes will happen but not necessarily because supply isn’t enough to cover demand, but more that some people will be holding out to sell - as the (supply) flexibility will be concentrated in a few less hands,” a trading analyst from a major European utility said.

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply coming on stream later this year largely in the Asia-Pacific region does not guarantee relief to tightening European gas markets this winter.

“There’s a lot of demand standing in the way of all that new Australian and Indonesian supply reaching Europe,” one LNG trader said, citing Indian and Middle Eastern buyers who are all concluding large purchase tenders. (Editing by William Hardy)