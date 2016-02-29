UPDATE 1-Runway at London's Gatwick Airport re-opens after spillage

(Updates with runway reopening)

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - London’s Gatwick Airport said its runway had reopened after a spillage caused its temporary closure on Monday, leading some flights to be delayed or diverted.

The airport, to the south of London, was forced to close the runway to departures and arrivals for about an hour after the spillage, meaning some inbound flights were diverted to other airports.

“There may still be delays, so please check with your airline for the latest information,” the airport said on its website.

It has not said what caused the spillage.

Gatwick is Britain’s second largest airport and is used by over 40 million passengers each year. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Kate Holton)