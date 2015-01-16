Britain's first 'gay school' could save lives, campaigners say - TRFN

LONDON, Jan 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A school for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students could save lives, campaigners said on Friday, as they announced plans for Britain’s first LGBT-inclusive school.

The idea for the school, which would welcome all students regardless of their sexuality, came from pupils who had been bullied and abused in mainstream education, said the charity behind the project in the northern English city of Manchester.

“It’s a daily prejudice that they are facing... and some people just can’t cope with that,” said Sally Carr of LGBT Youth North West. “There are very tragic stories of young people who have taken their own lives. They shouldn’t be in that situation in 21st century in Britain.”

James, 18, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation of the abuse he suffered after coming out to fellow pupils at his all-boys school.

“A lot of people punched me around in the corridors, someone kicked me in the leg, someone stole my bag... There was one person who was specifically bad. He would say ‘faggot’ to me quite often, and then sexually assault me in the corridors.”

As a result of the bullying, James fell into depression and even attempted suicide.

“If this establishment that they’re talking about was around when I was in school, that could have saved my life on numerous occasions,” he said.

Carr said the proposal was still at an early stage, but the school could open within three years. A feasibility study is underway and the charity is consulting with Manchester’s city council.

The school would be the first of its kind in Britain. In New York, Harvey Milk High School, named in honour of a famous U.S. politician and gay rights campaigner, is a public high school that aims to provide a safe environment for LGBT students.

According to the charity Stonewall’s 2012 report, over half of lesbian, gay and bisexual pupils suffer homophobic bullying in British schools, with 16 percent experiencing physical abuse. (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Ros Russell)