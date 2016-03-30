FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hammond: Russia a threat to everyone on world stage
March 30, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

UK's Hammond: Russia a threat to everyone on world stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, March 30 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday that Russia represented a threat to everyone because of its disregard for international conduct and norms.

When asked on a visit to the former Soviet state of Georgia whether Russia still posed a threat to countries in the region such as Georgia and the Baltic states, Hammond told a news conference:

“Russia ignores the norms of international conduct and breaks the rules of the international system. That represents a challenge and a threat to all of us.” (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
