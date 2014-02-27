FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Merkel says wants a strong UK inside the EU
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Germany's Merkel says wants a strong UK inside the EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Germany wants a strong United Kingdom with a strong voice inside the European Union to help bring about the reforms needed to strengthen the 28-member bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

After a short introduction in English, Merkel switched to German to tell lawmakers from both houses of the British parliament that Britain was an important ally that could help build a strong and competitive European Union.

“United and determined we can serve as a model for other regions of the world. This and nothing less than this, should be our common goal, I regard it as the task of for our generation,” she said through a translator.

“In order to attain this goal, we need a strong United Kingdom with a strong voice inside the European Union. If we have that we will be able to make the necessary changes for the benefit of all.”

Merkel said a Europe without borders was a great achievement but added that Europe should muster the courage to speak out against abuses and tackle problems.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.