RPT-Britain moves closer to Green Investment Bank sale - sources

By Freya Berry

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Britain will take a step closer this week to a planned privatisation of its Green Investment Bank, and could sell the whole business, sources familiar with the situation said.

The bank was set up as a commercial venture at the end of 2012 to back Britain’s green energy projects. An announcement on the sale could come as soon as Thursday, one of the sources said. This source said that while no decisions had yet been taken, a full sale was likely, and that a minimum of 80 percent would be divested.

A spokesman for the Department for Business Innovation and Skills said an announcement would be made by the secretary of state in due course. The Green Investment Bank declined to comment.

The government has been under pressure to guarantee the bank’s environmental objectives since announcing privatisation plans in June.

After the Paris climate change agreement signed by negotiators from over 190 countries last year, a report by the Environmental Audit Committee recommended the British state keep a minority stake to ensure the bank’s objectives as well as its long-term strength.

The source said information memorandums would be distributed this week for a transaction which could run into the billions of pounds, and was likely to be of interest to private infrastructure funds. But the source also said a sale was not certain.

ENVIRONMENTAL CREDENTIALS

In February, the Green Investment Bank moved to address certain issues surrounding the sale, saying it would create a special share structure whereby an independent company would have to consent to any changes to its environmental aims.

The special share would be held by a separate company independent of the government and the bank. The bank would need the consent of the special shareholder to make changes to its green objectives.

Last year, Britain’s newly-elected government said that the sale would give the bank greater freedom to borrow, removing state aid restrictions, and allow it to attract more capital.

But in December the Environmental Audit Committee said privatisation could compromise the bank’s green credentials, as well as encouraging it to fund easier and more immediately commercial projects rather than innovative, more complex ones.

The bank has backed 66 green infrastructure projects ranging from offshore wind to onshore renewables, totalling 2.6 billion pounds ($3.64 billion) in commitments, according to its website. It became profitable in its 2014/2015 financial year and expects a long-term investment rate of 800 million-1 billion pounds per annum. ($1 = 0.7140 pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; additional reporting by Karolin Schaps and Susanna Twidale. Editing by Jane Merriman)