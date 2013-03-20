FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK debt office mulls launch of super-long gilts in April-June
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2013 / 3:47 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Britain is seeking views on the possibility of issuing so-called super-long gilts for the first time between April and June, the Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.

In December the DMO said it would look to launch new gilts with 50- to 60-year maturities in the 2013/14 fiscal year, extending the current maturity cap beyond 50 years.

The agenda of the DMO’s March 25 meeting with primary gilt dealers and investors, published on Wednesday, also showed that the debt office wanted to consult market players on a potential launch of a new 10-year gilt.

