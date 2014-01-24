FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK 10-yr gilt yield hits lowest since Nov 29 after BoE comments
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
January 24, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

UK 10-yr gilt yield hits lowest since Nov 29 after BoE comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The yield on Britain’s 10-year government bond hit its lowest level since Nov. 29 on Friday after Bank of England policymakers said there was no pressing need to hike interest rates, and that they could stay low for some time.

The 10-year gilt yield fell to a near two-month low of 2.772 percent at 0841 GMT and was last at 2.776 percent, down 3.4 basis points on the day.

That came after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said late on Thursday that there was no immediate need to raise interest rates, in an interview with the BBC.

And on Friday, Bank policymaker Martin Weale said interest rates could remain at their historic low for some time, despite a steeper-than-expected fall in unemployment, a newspaper reported on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.