UK 10-yr gilt yield hits lowest since Nov 29 after BoE comments

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The yield on Britain’s 10-year government bond hit its lowest level since Nov. 29 on Friday after Bank of England policymakers said there was no pressing need to hike interest rates, and that they could stay low for some time.

The 10-year gilt yield fell to a near two-month low of 2.772 percent at 0841 GMT and was last at 2.776 percent, down 3.4 basis points on the day.

That came after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said late on Thursday that there was no immediate need to raise interest rates, in an interview with the BBC.

And on Friday, Bank policymaker Martin Weale said interest rates could remain at their historic low for some time, despite a steeper-than-expected fall in unemployment, a newspaper reported on Friday.