LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Investors have placed orders worth more than 15 billion pounds for a new 2065 British government bond being launched at a syndication on Tuesday, one of the bookrunners said.

Books will close on the syndication at 0900 GMT, and price guidance remains unchanged at 1.5-2.5 basis points above the yield of the 2068 gilt, the bookrunner said.

The bookrunners on the deal are BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, RBS and Santander.