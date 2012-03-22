UK gilt yields to drift higher but not at damaging pace

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne’s budget pushed the pause button on a rise in gilt yields, but borrowing costs will drift steadily higher as the economy slowly returns to health and investors’ worries about the euro zone fade.

Yields on Britain’s 10-year government bonds hit a record low below 2 percent in January as investors fled euro zone debt, seeking shelter in what they saw as a safe haven.

The government took that as a sign of investors’ faith in its commitment to erase one of the biggest budget deficits in the developed world.

A rise in yields of 35 basis points over the last week has raised questions about the validity of that argument.

Nonetheless, analysts say it would be wrong to expect the start of an outright bear run in government bonds that could undermine Britain’s fragile recovery and endanger the government’s deficit reduction goals.

“If yields do rise I don’t think it’s going to be necessarily swift unless the monetary policy environment changes, and that doesn’t look like it’s imminent,” said Mike Turner, head of global strategy and asset allocation at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Some analysts interpreted Osborne’s consideration of issuing 100-year or even perpetual gilts as a sign that years of ultra-low borrowing costs were about to end.

The yield on 10-year gilts has climbed half a percentage point from a record low in mid-January, driven by positive data on the U.S. economy, some calming of the euro zone debt crisis and tentative signs of a pick-up at home, which have led investors to scale back expectations for more stimulus from the Bank of England.

But at 2.34 percent, it is still a whopping 150 basis points lower than it was in early 2011, when Britain looked to be on the verge of a healthy recovery and markets were pricing in rate hikes before Christmas.

While higher borrowing costs may hamper some companies and consumers, the impact for the overall economy will be limited as long as the rise is due to an improving economy.

The Bank of England has said it expects the hefty premium banks charge consumers and business over risk-free rates to narrow considerably once the economy strengthens and lenders’ own funding costs fall.

Many companies in Britain have been hoarding cash, holding back investment because of concerns about the economic outlook, while those firms that lack funding complain more about tough lending terms than the actual cost of credit.

Falling inflation and uncertain prospects for Britain’s economic recovery will encourage the BoE to leave interest rates at their record low 0.5 percent for the rest of this year and most of 2013, capping any rise in yields.

CATCH UP

Britain’s Office for Budget Reponsibility - the nation’s fiscal watchdog - forecasts growth of just 0.8 percent this year, picking up to 2 percent in 2013, and it expects inflation to be below the Bank’s 2 percent target next year.

Most analysts do not expect a sudden jump in yields with a Reuters poll on Thursday showing analysts expect the 10-year gilt yield will still be at 2.30 percent by the end of June and will stay below 2.5 percent for most of this year.

The rise in UK borrowing costs has coincided with higher yields on U.S. and German government bonds, and analysts said the global move looked like a delayed reaction to the positive sentiment that has driven a rally in equity markets this year to close to their pre-crisis levels.

“The recent pick-up in yields is more a catch-up to the economic reality rather than something that’s going to completely squeeze out growth from the economy,” said Philip Rush, economist at Nomura.

“It’s the expectation that perhaps policymakers will not tighten anytime soon, but at least start to consider it in the next few years,” he said.