a year ago
Amid mud and EU vote, revellers prepare for Britain's Glastonbury
June 23, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Amid mud and EU vote, revellers prepare for Britain's Glastonbury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GLASTONBURY, England, June 23 (Reuters) - Making their way through muddy fields, revellers set up tents in preparation for several days of music at Britain's Glastonbury Festival on Thursday.

On the day Britons vote in a referendum on whether to remain or leave the European Union, several attendees draped themselves in the blue and yellow-starred EU flag. Others put it up on their tents on the Worthy Farm site in southwest England.

The major green-field festival runs until June 26 with songstress Adele and band Coldplay among the acts performing for tens of thousands of people.

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
