Amid mud and EU vote, revellers prepare for Britain's Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, England, June 23 (Reuters) - Making their way through muddy fields, revellers set up tents in preparation for several days of music at Britain's Glastonbury Festival on Thursday.

On the day Britons vote in a referendum on whether to remain or leave the European Union, several attendees draped themselves in the blue and yellow-starred EU flag. Others put it up on their tents on the Worthy Farm site in southwest England.

The major green-field festival runs until June 26 with songstress Adele and band Coldplay among the acts performing for tens of thousands of people.