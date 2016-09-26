FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police, following new clues, seek missing toddler on Greek island
September 26, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

British police, following new clues, seek missing toddler on Greek island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - British police started excavations on Monday as part of a 25-year investigation into the vanishing of a British todder near his family's holiday home on the Greek island of Kos.

South Yorkshire Police, who are leading the probe, said they would focus their attention on two sites on the island, close to where the child, Ben Needham, was last seen on July 24 1991. New information on the case surfaced in May, following a public appeal, they said.

British newspapers recently reported there was speculation the child may have been crushed by a digger in an accident.

He was only 21 months old when he disappeared as he played outside a farmhouse that his family was renovating. Despite repeated appeals and hundreds of possible sightings, the boy has never been found and few firm clues have emerged.

The hunt is one of Britain's longest-running missing-person inquiries. (Writing By Michele Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

