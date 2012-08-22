FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK, France welcome ECB actions, urge Greek stability
August 22, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

UK, France welcome ECB actions, urge Greek stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron and French President Francois Holland discussed Greece in a phone call on Wednesday, and both welcomed recent European Central Bank (ECB) action.

“Both welcomed the recent actions of the ECB and agreed that this did not negate the need for Greece to stabilise their own economy and prevent any further detrimental effects to the wider eurozone,” Cameron’s office said in a statement, without specifying which recent ECB actions the leaders welcomed.

