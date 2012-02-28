Tesco's UK market share drops to 2005 level -Kantar

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The UK grocery market share of Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has fallen to levels not seen since 2005 as competition intensifies, industry data showed on Tuesday. Market research by Kantar WorldPanel said Tesco's market share fell 0.6 percent year on year to 29.7 percent in the 12 weeks to Feb. 19. In contrast, the completion of the conversion of Netto stores acquired last year helped Britain's No. 2 grocer Asda, owned by Wal-Mart Stores, retain the record share of 17.5 percent reported by Kantar last month. Tesco issued its first profit warning in living memory on Jan. 12. No. 3 player J Sainsbury continued to outperform the market in 2012, lifting its share 0.1 percent to 16.6 percent. Wm Morrison Supermarkets, the fourth-largest UK grocer, dipped 0.1 percent to 12.2 percent. Waitrose, owned by John Lewis, saw its share rise to a record 4.5 percent, while Aldi, Lidl and Iceland enjoyed double-digit growth to retain record shares. Kantar Worldpanel said overall grocery sales in Britain climbed 4.5 percent year on year in the latest 12-week period, against 4.2 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 22. "While the growth rate remains lower than grocery price inflation, currently at 5.5 percent, the gap between the two measures is narrowing -- meaning pressure on household budgets, while still strong, is not getting any worse," said Kantar Worldpanel director Edward Garner. Separately on Tuesday, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry said British retail sales improved more than expected in February. Following is a summary of market share and sales (stg) 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change Feb 19, 2012 Feb 20, 2011 Total till roll 34,656,920 33,481,690 3.5 Total grocers 25,379,850 24,293,570 4.5 Total multiples 24,847,570 23,758,940 4.6 Market share (percent) 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change Feb 19, 2012 Feb 20, 2011 in sales Tesco 29.7 30.3 2.5 Asda* 17.5 17.5 4.7 Sainsbury 16.6 16.5 5.3 Morrison 12.2 12.3 3.8 Co-operative** 6.3 6.7 -1.3 Somerfield** 0.0 0.1 -84.4 Waitrose 4.5 4.4 7.6 Aldi 3.6 3.1 23.5 Lidl 2.6 2.4 10.5 Iceland 2.1 2.0 10.9 * Asda completed its purchase of Netto UK last year and some stores were sold to win approval from competition regulators. ** Somerfield was bought by the Co-op in 2008 and some stores were sold to win approval from competition regulators.