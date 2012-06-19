FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK grocery market grows 3.2 pct in last 3 months-Kantar
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

UK grocery market grows 3.2 pct in last 3 months-Kantar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Britain's grocery market grew
3.2 percent in the 12 weeks to June 10, boosted by an 11.3
percent leap in the run-up to the Queen Elizabeth Diamond
Jubilee celebrations, industry data showed on Tuesday.
    Market researcher Kantar WorldPanel said the addition of an
extra 213 million pounds ($334 million) in the tills in the week
ending June 3 had boosted the sector. 
    "The remarkable growth rate recorded over the Jubilee is a
sign of what's to come during the Olympics when we expect
grocery sales to soar," Edward Garner, director at Kantar
Worldpanel, said. "Competition is likely to be fierce with
fortunes now considerably different among the big four.
    "Both Tesco and Morrisons suffer share dips
of 0.4 points this month whereas Asda and Sainsbury's
 have seen their shares strengthen." 
    

    Following is a summary of market share and sales. 
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  June 10 2012  June 2011     
 Total till roll  31.9 bln      31.2 bln      2.2
 Total grocers    24.3 bln      23.5 bln      3.2
 Total multiples  23.8 bln      23 bln        3.2
 
    Market share (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  June 10 2012  June 2011     in sales
 Tesco            31.0          31.4          1.8
 Asda             17.2          17.2          3.5
 Sainsbury        16.6          16.4          4.2
 Morrison         11.8          12.2          0.0
 Co-operative     6.5           6.9           -2.8
 Waitrose         4.6           4.4           7.5
 Aldi             2.8           2.3           24.7
 Lidl             2.8           2.6           11.1
 Iceland          2.0           1.9           6.3

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.