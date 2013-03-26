FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco loses ground to Sainsbury in UK food market - Kantar
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Tesco loses ground to Sainsbury in UK food market - Kantar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Britain's third-largest grocer,
J Sainsbury, expanded its market share in the 12 weeks
to March 17, while industry leader Tesco and No. 4
player Wm Morrison lost ground, according to monthly
data published on Tuesday. 
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Sainsbury's sales
grew 6.2 percent in the period, giving it a market share of 16.9
percent. Tesco's grew 1.1 percent as the wider market grew 3.9
percent, while Morrison's sales fell 1.0 percent. 
    Sales at No. 2 grocer Asda rose 3.8 percent.
    Earlier this month, Sainsbury's beat forecasts for
fourth-quarter underlying sales, while Morrison's posted its
first profit fall in six years.  
    Kantar also highlighted a continued squeeze on moderately
priced supermarket brands, with up-market grocer Waitrose
 and discounter Aldi holding on to record shares of 4.8
percent and 3.3 percent respectively. 
    "Continued pressure on household budgets has helped Aldi,
Lidl and Iceland to record market-beating growth while Waitrose
and Sainsbury's have managed to mostly avoid adverse media
coverage from the horsemeat scandal," said Kantar analyst Fraser
McKevitt.
    A horsemeat scandal erupted across Europe's food industry in
January when testing in Ireland revealed that some beef products
also contained equine DNA. 
    Tesco said on March 12 it had withdrawn a line of frozen
meatloaf after it tested positive for between 2 to 5 percent
horsemeat. 
    Kantar said grocery inflation was 4.2 percent for the
12-week period. 

    Market share (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  March 17      March 18      in sales
                  2013          2012          
 Tesco            29.4          30.2          1.1
 Asda             17.9          17.9          3.8
 Sainsbury        16.9          16.6          6.2
 Morrison         11.7          12.3          -1.0
 Co-operative     6.2           6.5           -0.3
 Waitrose         4.8           4.4           12.5
 Aldi             3.3           2.6           30.8
 Lidl             2.9           2.7           10.5
 Iceland          2.1           2.0           8.7

