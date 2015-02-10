FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Tesco returns to sales growth - Kantar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest supermarket Tesco eked out a sales rise in the 12 weeks to Feb. 1 period, the first time it has done so since January 2014, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco recorded sales growth of 0.3 percent in the period, while its so called big four rivals, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons all saw sales decline.

However, Tesco still recorded a decline in its overall market share. That fell 0.2 percentage points to 29.0 percent as discounters Aldi and Lidl continued to gain ground. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)

