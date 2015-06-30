FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK grocer Morrisons shows tentative recovery - Kantar Worldpanel
June 30, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

UK grocer Morrisons shows tentative recovery - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, June 30, (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain's
No. 4 supermarket chain, gained market share over the last three
months, industry data showed on Tuesday, the first time it has
done so since December 2011.
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Morrisons' total
sales rose 0.6 percent over the 12 weeks to June 21, while its
market share edged up 0.1 percentage point to 11.0 percent.
    Since March, Morrisons has had a new boss, former Tesco
 executive David Potts. He has cut prices and improved
customer service.
    Morrisons was the only one of Britain's "big four" grocers
to record a sales rise, Kantar said.
    Market leader Tesco and No. 3 player Sainsbury's 
both saw sales fall 1.3 percent, while sales at No. 2 Asda
 dropped 3.5 percent.
    All of the big four have been cutting prices and stepping up
service in an effort to attract shoppers lost to discount rivals
Aldi and Lidl.
    All players are also having to deal with commodity-driven
deflation and a shift in customer habits away from big weekly
shops at large out-of-town stores.
    Aldi's sales rose 15.4 percent over the 12 week period,
giving it a record high market share of 5.5 percent. Lidl's
sales increased 9.1 percent, giving it a share of 3.9 percent.
    The Kantar data focuses on total sales. On Friday Tesco
posted a better than expected 1.3 percent fall in first-quarter
sales at stores open over a year. 
    Sales in the overall UK grocery market fell 0.1 percent over
the 12 weeks, Kantar said.
    "Sales volumes are up 2 percent compared to a year ago but
are not anticipated to accelerate, even with an improving
economy, as demand for groceries has remained broadly steady
since before the recession," said Fraser McKevitt, Kantar
Worldpanel's head of retail and consumer insight.
    Grocery deflation over the 12 weeks was 1.7 percent.
    
    Market share and sales growth (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  June 21 2015  June 22 2014  in sales
 Tesco            28.6          28.9          -1.3
 Asda             16.5          17.1          -3.5
 Sainsbury        16.5          16.7          -1.3
 Morrison         11.0          10.9          0.6
 Co-operative     6.2           6.2           0.0
 Waitrose         5.1           5.0           1.2
 Aldi             5.5           4.7           15.4
 Lidl             3.9           3.6           9.1
 Iceland                                      
                                              
 
 (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
