UPDATE 1-UK's Sainsbury's outperforms rivals - Kantar Worldpanel
September 22, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK's Sainsbury's outperforms rivals - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury's
 outperformed its so called "big four" rivals over the
last three months, industry data showed on Tuesday, as a grocery
price war continued to stall overall market growth.
    Sainsbury's, in common with its major peers -- market leader
Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and Morrisons --
is battling to reverse the flow of shoppers to German
discounters Aldi and Lidl through price
cuts, as well as product quality and service improvements.
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Sainsbury's sales
grew 0.9 percent in the 12 weeks to Sept. 13, while sales at
Tesco, Asda and Morrisons fell 1.0 percent, 2.9 percent and 1.4
percent respectively.
    Sainsbury's maintained its market share at 16.2 percent
while it edged down at the other three.
    The data represents a boost to Sainsbury's ahead of a second
quarter trading statement scheduled for Sept. 30. Its shares
were up 1 percent by 0914 GMT, while shares in Tesco and
Morrisons were both down 1 percent.
    Kantar said Sainsbury's attracted 250,000 new shoppers over
the 12 week period, helped by the expansion of its convenience
store outlets.    
    Aldi and Lidl continued their strong performances at the
expense of the traditional players with sales rises of 17.3
percent and 16.0 percent respectively. Kantar said some 56
percent of British households shopped at one of the two grocers
in the period.
    Lidl's market share hit a record high of 4.2 percent, while
Aldi's increased to 5.6 percent.
    Overall market growth for the 12 weeks was 0.9 percent, the
sixth straight month that sales have grown by less than 1
percent.
    Kantar said deflation was 1.7 percent over the period.
    Falling prices reflect the impact of Aldi and Lidl and the
market's competitive response, as well as deflation in some
major categories including eggs, bread, butter and crisps.
    
    Market share and sales growth (percent)
                  12 wks to    12 wks to     pct change
                  Sept. 13,    Sept. 14,     in sales
                  2015         2014          
 Tesco            28.2         28.8          -1.0
 Asda             16.7         17.3          -2.9
 Sainsbury        16.2         16.2           0.9
 Morrison         10.7         10.9          -1.4
 Co-operative      6.4          6.4           1.0
 Waitrose          5.2          5.1           2.9
 Aldi              5.6          4.8          17.3
 Lidl              4.2          3.6          16.0
 Iceland           2.0          1.9           3.4
 
 (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
