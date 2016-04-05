FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tesco sales decline slows - Kantar Worldpanel
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 5, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Tesco sales decline slows - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - The sales decline at Tesco
 has slowed for the fourth month in a row, industry data
showed on Tuesday, adding to evidence that Britain's biggest
supermarket group is gradually  recovering.
    Sales, profit and asset values at Tesco have been hit by
shifts in shopping habits and the rise of German discounters
Aldi and Lidl.
    Chief Executive Dave Lewis, who joined in September 2014, is
trying to revive Tesco with a focus on lower prices,
improvements to product availability and customer service, along
with better relationships with suppliers. Tesco shares have
increased by a quarter over the last year. 
    Tesco's sales fell just 0.2 percent in the 12 weeks to March
27, according to market researcher Kantar Worldpanel's monthly
report.
    "A small increase in shopper numbers suggests Tesco could
return to growth in the next few months; welcome news after 12
months in decline," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and
consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel.
    Partly affected by previously announced store closures,
Tesco's market share fell by 0.3 percentage points to 28.1
percent.
    Sainsbury's, the second largest player, continued
to outperform its "big four" rivals with a sales increase of 1.2
percent.
    Asda and Morrisons saw sales declines of 3.9
percent and 2.4 percent respectively, the latter reflecting
Morrisons' store closures accounting for 5 percent of its
trading space.
    Lidl remained Britain's fastest growing supermarket with
sales up 17.7 percent. Sales at bigger rival Aldi rose 14.4
percent, giving it a record-high market share of 6.0 percent.
    Kantar Worldpanel said overall UK grocery sales increased
1.1 percent year-on-year -- the fastest growth in 12 months
which partly reflected this year's early Easter holiday.
    It said deflation was 1.5 percent, reflecting the impact of
the discounters and the market's competitive response, as well
as deflation in major categories such as butter, fresh sausages
and crisps.
    
    Market share (percent) and change in sales
                  12 weeks to   12 wks to     pct change
                  March 27,     March 29,     in sales
                  2016          2015          
 Tesco            28.1          28.4          -0.2
 Sainsbury's      16.4          16.4          1.2
 Asda             16.2          17.1          -3.9
 Morrisons        10.5          10.9          -2.4
 Co-operative     6.1           6.0           3.9
 Aldi             6.0           5.3           14.4
 Waitrose         5.1           5.1           1.7
 Lidl             4.4           3.7           17.7
 Iceland          2.0           2.1           -3.2
                                              
 
 (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
