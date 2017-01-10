FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tesco named the Christmas winner as UK grocery inflation returns - Kantar
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Tesco named the Christmas winner as UK grocery inflation returns - Kantar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table, Kantar comment)
    LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest supermarket
chain Tesco recorded the fastest growing sales of the
country's four largest players in the Christmas quarter, as
inflation returned to the grocery market after more than two
years of falling prices. 
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco sales grew
1.3 percent during the 12 weeks to Jan. 1, outperforming no.2
chain Sainsbury's, whose sales fell 0.1 percent, Asda
, down 2.4 percent, and Morrisons, up 1.2
percent. 
    Kantar's data also showed that inflation returned to the
market with underlying grocery prices rising 0.2 percentage
points during the period, the first increase in prices since
2014. 
    Britain's overall inflation rate has begun to rise following
the slump in the value of the pound caused by the Brexit vote
last June, and it is expected to hit around 3 percent this year.
    "The long-anticipated return to inflation suggests that the
speed of growth in the overall market will continue to hasten in
2017, and both consumers and retailers will be looking at ways
to avoid increasing the cost of the weekly shop," Fraser
McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar said. 
    Total supermarket sales in the period grew by 1.8 percent to
27.8 billion pounds, the fastest growth rate since June 2014,
helped by bumper festive spending as consumers made the most of
Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday. 
    The industry data was published after Morrisons, Britain's
No. 4 supermarket group, earlier on Tuesday raised its profit
guidance following its strongest underlying Christmas sales for
seven years, confirming its recovery under new management.
 
    
  Market share and sales (percent) 
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Jan. 1, 2017  Jan 3, 2016   in sales
 Tesco            28.2          28.3          1.3
 Sainsbury's      16.7          17.0          -0.1
 Asda             15.5          16.2          -2.4
 Morrisons        10.9          11.0          1.2
 Co-operative     6.0           6.0           2.4
 Aldi             6.0           5.5           11.8
 Waitrose         5.3           5.2           3.0
 Lidl             4.4           4.2           7.5
 Iceland          2.3           2.1           9.6
                                              
 

 (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

