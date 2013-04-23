FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sainsbury shows strongest growth of UK's "big four" - Kantar
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 23, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 4 years

Sainsbury shows strongest growth of UK's "big four" - Kantar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury delivered
the strongest growth among Britain's so-called Big Four grocers
in the 12 weeks to April 14 and was the only one to increase
market share, monthly industry data showed on Tuesday.
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said sales at Sainsbury,
Britain's third-largest grocer, grew 5.4 percent in the period,
increasing its market share to 16.9 percent.
    Kantar said a feature of the period was an increasingly
polarised grocery market, with the upmarket Waitrose, which is
owned by John Lewis, as well as discounters Aldi and
Lidl, all posting record market shares of 4.9 percent, 3.4
percent and 3.0 percent respectively.
    "Pressure on household budgets is undoubtedly driving some
of the growth at the discounters, but messages about quality are
starting to resonate," said Edward Garner, director at Kantar
Worldpanel.
    "Shoppers rate Waitrose highly in terms of provenance and
clearly-defined supply chains - important credentials in the
wake of the horsemeat scandal and factors which have clearly
boosted sales at the retailer," Garner added.
    Sales at market leader Tesco rose 1.0 percent and
were up 3.0 percent at No. 2 player Asda, the British arm of
Wal-Mart, while sales increased 0.3 percent at No. 4
grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets - outcomes all below
overall market growth of 3.6 percent.
    Last month Sainsbury posted higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter sales, while last week Tesco announced a 51.5
percent slump in yearly profit.  
    Kantar said grocery inflation was 3.8 percent for the 12
week period.
    Following is a summary of market share data (in percent):
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  April 14,     April 15,     in sales
                  2013          2012          
 Tesco            29.9          30.7          1.0
 Asda             17.5          17.6          3.0
 Sainsbury        16.9          16.6          5.4
 Morrison         11.5          11.9          0.3
 Co-operative     6.1           6.5           -1.8
 Waitrose         4.9           4.5           12.0
 Aldi             3.4           2.7           31.1
 Lidl             3.0           2.8           10.1
 Iceland          2.0           2.0           7.2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
