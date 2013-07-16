FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pressure on Britain's "Big Four" grocers is growing-Kantar
July 16, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Pressure on Britain's "Big Four" grocers is growing-Kantar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's "Big Four" grocers are
under increasing pressure to hang onto shoppers being enticed by
discount products at retailers Aldi and Lidl and higher-end
offers at Waitrose, monthly industry data showed on Tuesday.
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Lidl 
had grown its market share to an all-time record high of 3.1
percent in the 12 weeks to July 7, while Aldi scored
another a record-equalling share of 3.6 percent.
    Together with Waitrose, which has a market share of
4.8 percent, these three companies now account for 11.5 percent
of the grocery market, 3.2 percentage points more than four
years ago.
    Market leader Tesco, No. 2 player Asda and
No. 4 Wm Morrison all saw their share dip.
    Only No. 3 J Sainsbury bucked the trend,
maintaining its 16.5 percent share with sales growth of 3.8
percent, ahead of overall market growth of 3.7 percent.
    "Waitrose, Aldi and Lidl have all been hugely successful in
recent years, growing well ahead of the market average," Edward
Garner, director at Kantar Worldpanel said.
    "This trend has cut deeply into the available market share
for the bigger retailers who are now having to compete for a
contracting middle ground."
    Kantar said grocery inflation for the 12 week period was 3.9
percent.  

    Following is a summary of market share and sales. 

    Market share (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  July 7, 2013  July 8, 2012  in sales
 Tesco            30.1          30.7           1.8
 Asda             17.0          17.3           2.0
 Sainsbury        16.5          16.5           3.8
 Morrison         11.7          11.9           1.8
 Co-operative      6.4           6.6           0.2
 Waitrose          4.8           4.5          10.9
 Aldi              3.6           2.9          29.8 
 Lidl              3.1           2.9          10.9
 Iceland           2.0           2.0           4.9

