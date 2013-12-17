FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Half of UK households now shopping at discount grocers - Kantar
December 17, 2013

Half of UK households now shopping at discount grocers - Kantar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - More than half of Britain's
households shopped in discount grocers Aldi or Lidl
 over the past 12 weeks as the country's "big four"
supermarkets continued to lose market share, monthly data showed
on Tuesday.
    Some 50.1 percent of British households stepped into one of
the discounters in the 12 weeks to Dec. 8, up from 46.1 percent
in the same period a year ago, market researcher Kantar
Worldpanel said.
    Aldi now boasts a record 4.0 percent of Britain's grocery
market, having increased its share for nearly every 12-week
period since the end of 2010. Lidl retained its record share of
3.1 percent it reached in the summer.
    "Both Aldi and Lidl have continued to record double-digit
(year-on-year sales) growth and are successfully broadening
their shopper base," said Kantar director Chris Longbottom.
    "Value continues to be a powerful incentive for the British
shopper, a fact that is further highlighted by Farmfoods which,
while still a relatively small player in the market, has grown
its sales by 36.6 percent compared with last year," he added.
    Of the big four grocers J Sainsbury, battling with
Wal-Mart's Asda to be Britain's second largest grocer,
was the best performer, though its year-on-year sales growth of
1.8 percent was insufficient to match the overall market growth
of 2.8 percent.
    Market leader Tesco posted sales growth of 0.4
percent, Asda 0.6 percent and Wm Morrison, the No. 4
player, 0.8 percent.
    Tesco's outcome will add to concerns over the effectiveness
of a turnaround plan that has seen over 1 billion pounds ($1.63
billion) invested in its home market. 
    Earlier this month Tesco reported a 1.3 percent fall in
third quarter underlying UK sales. 
    Upmarket grocer Waitrose, the No. 6 player,
continued to do well with sales growth of 6.7 percent.
    The Co-Operative, the No. 5, whose parent has
just secured a financial rescue deal for its banking arm,
saw sales fall 0.7 percent.
    Kantar said grocery inflation was 3.0 percent for the 12
week period, the lowest level for a year.
    
    Market share and sales growth (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Dec 8 2013    Dec 9, 2012   in sales
 Tesco            29.9          30.6          0.4
 Asda             16.9          17.3          0.6
 Sainsbury        16.8          17.0          1.8
 Morrison         11.6          11.9          0.8
 Co-Operative     6.2           6.4           -0.7
 Waitrose         4.7           4.5           6.7
 Aldi             4.0           3.2           30.7
 Lidl             3.1           2.8           15.5
 Iceland          2.1           2.1           2.9
 Farmfoods        0.7           0.5           36.6

