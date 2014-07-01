Tesco and Morrisons losing sales and market share - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest grocer Tesco and No. 4 player Morrisons continued to lose sales and market share over the last three months, while Asda and Sainsbury's saw growth, industry data showed on Tuesday. The data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel for the 12 weeks to June 22 showed that growth for the overall grocery was 2.8 percent, picking up from an 11-year low of 1.7 percent in Kantar's previous report. Tesco's sales fell 1.9 percent year-on-year, while its market share dipped to 28.9 percent from 30.3 percent. Morrisons' sales fell 3.8 percent, with its share dipping to 10.9 percent from 11.7 percent. British consumers are shopping around to save money and are wasting less, shying away from big weekly shops and buying little and often in local convenience stores or online. Tesco and Morrisons are being particularly hurt by the rise of the German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl , and have responded by cutting prices. Price cuts hit cash sales going through the till if they are not accompanied by a rise in volumes. Asda has also pledged to cut prices, while Sainsbury's has vowed to remain competitive, raising analysts' concerns about a possible price war hitting earnings across the industry. Asda increased its sales by 3.6 percent, while Sainsbury's were up 3.0 percent. Aldi and Lidl's sales were up 35.4 percent and 22.3 percent respectively. Kantar said its measure of inflation fell to 0.8 percent - the lowest level in its dataset which began in October 2006. Market share (percent) and sales growth 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change June 22 2014 June 23 2013 in sales Tesco 28.9 30.3 -1.9 Asda 17.1 16.9 3.6 Sainsbury 16.7 16.6 3.0 Morrison 10.9 11.7 -3.8 Co-operative 6.2 6.3 0.1 Waitrose 5.0 4.8 6.9 Aldi 4.7 3.6 35.4 Lidl 3.6 3.1 22.3 Iceland 2.0 2.0 2.0 (Reporting by James Davey, editing by William Hardy)