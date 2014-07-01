FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco and Morrisons losing sales and market share - Kantar Worldpanel
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 1, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Tesco and Morrisons losing sales and market share - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest grocer Tesco
 and No. 4 player Morrisons continued to lose
sales and market share over the last three months, while Asda
 and Sainsbury's saw growth, industry data
showed on Tuesday.
    The data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel for the 12
weeks to June 22 showed that growth for the overall grocery was
2.8 percent, picking up from an 11-year low of 1.7 percent in
Kantar's previous report. 
    Tesco's sales fell 1.9 percent year-on-year, while its
market share dipped to 28.9 percent from 30.3 percent.
    Morrisons' sales fell 3.8 percent, with its share dipping to
10.9 percent from 11.7 percent.
    British consumers are shopping around to save money and are
wasting less, shying away from big weekly shops and buying
little and often in local convenience stores or online.
    Tesco and Morrisons are being particularly hurt by the rise
of the German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl
, and have responded by cutting prices.
    Price cuts hit cash sales going through the till if they are
not accompanied by a rise in volumes.
    Asda has also pledged to cut prices, while Sainsbury's has
vowed to remain competitive, raising analysts' concerns about a
possible price war hitting earnings across the industry.
    Asda increased its sales by 3.6 percent, while Sainsbury's
were up 3.0 percent.
    Aldi and Lidl's sales were up 35.4 percent and 22.3 percent
respectively.
    Kantar said its measure of inflation fell to 0.8 percent -
the lowest level in its dataset which began in October 2006.
    
    Market share (percent) and sales growth
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  June 22 2014  June 23 2013  in sales
 Tesco            28.9          30.3          -1.9
 Asda             17.1          16.9          3.6
 Sainsbury        16.7          16.6          3.0
 Morrison         10.9          11.7          -3.8
 Co-operative     6.2           6.3           0.1
 Waitrose         5.0           4.8           6.9
 Aldi             4.7           3.6           35.4
 Lidl             3.6           3.1           22.3
 Iceland          2.0           2.0           2.0
                                              
 
    

 (Reporting by James Davey, editing by William Hardy)

